Deadly Annapolis house fire caused by use of smoking materials in an area with home oxygen

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 63-year-old woman has died as a result of her injuries from a fire in Annapolis last week.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 2600 block of Compass Drive just after noon on April 26 and removed Danielle Neal from the home.

She was treated by paramedics and transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital by Maryland State Police helicopter and later died from her injuries.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was by the use of smoking materials in an area with home oxygen

This is the fourth fire death in Anne Arundel County in 2022.