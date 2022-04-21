Dead dolphin washes up in southern Maryland

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A dead dolphin was found washed up on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland today.

Dolphin washed up @ELMS_SMCPS today. If you ever see one injured or dead, contact DNR Maryland Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Response Program

1-800-628-9944 pic.twitter.com/F5NLLykPll — Elms EE Center (@ELMS_SMCPS) April 21, 2022

It washed up at the Environmental Education Center in Lexington Park, a project of St. Mary's County Public Schools.

The center tweeted photos of the dolphin today, adding that anyone who sees one injured or dead should contact the Department of Natural Resources' Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Response Program at 1-800-628-9944.

There was no further information about why the dolphin may have washed up there. Stay with us for any updates.