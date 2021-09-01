DC Police: Suspect killed in Tuesday officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON, DC. — DC Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of V Street Northwest after a citizen told police they saw an individual on a balcony holding a "long gun".

Police Chief Robert Contee said that officers proceeded to engage with the individual in the apartment. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, and that the suspect proceeded to go back and forth in the apartment with the weapon.

At least one officer fired their weapon and the suspect was struck, taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

We will update as more information comes in.