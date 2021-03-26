DC-based restaurant, HalfSmoke, opens in Canton's Can Company on April 2

BALTIMORE — HalfSmoke, a popular D.C.-based casual restaurant, opens April 2nd in Baltimore, MD on Boston Street in Canton’s Can Company. The restaurant is HalfSmoke’s second location and the first to hit the Baltimore market.

Bringing a hip, neighborhood feel that encourages diners to gather, eat, drink and enjoy good conversation, HalfSmoke Baltimore serves up an eclectic menu featuring both dinner and weekend brunch. From snacks and light bites to salads, sandwiches, entrees and HalfSmoke’s signature sausages, the menu offers a variety of items to please every palate.

HalfSmoke Baltimore will host regular bottomless happy hours, a popular weekend brunch, as well as an ample dessert menu, extensive wine list and signature cocktails.

“We are excited to be entering the Baltimore market in an area of downtown that continues to grow with retail, entertainment and restaurant options,” said Andre McCain, owner of HalfSmoke. “We’re confident that our new HalfSmoke location will become the go-to dining choice for Canton workers and residents, diners from the surrounding communities and visitors to Baltimore.”

The relaxed, fun atmosphere at HalfSmoke Baltimore invites diners to unwind and enjoy the space including flexible dining which should be particularly attractive to Baltimoreans right now. Diners can come to play board games, take pictures in the free photobooth, stay to watch a game, meet friends and enjoy the bar or relax in the outdoor space which will include a fire feature, and comfortable furniture for warmer weather dining.

HalfSmoke Baltimore joins a growing list of black owned restaurants in Baltimore City.

HalfSmoke Baltimore’s interior features include fun, bright colored furniture, polished concrete flooring, a central fireplace, and a contemporary wood bar. The 4,000 square-foot space, located at 2400 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD 21224, offers indoor seating at 50% capacity for 45 guests, a bar with 15 seats and al fresco dining for up to 40 on the patio.

HalfSmoke is adhering to all Baltimore City Covid protocols. Diners can choose from indoor dining, outdoor dining, to-go options, curbside or delivery.

HalfSmoke Baltimore will be open seven days a week at 4 p.m. daily. Reservations and call-ahead seating are accepted; walk-ins are always welcome.

For reservations, more information or to book a large party, please call (443)759-8020 or click here.