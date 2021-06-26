Watch
Daytime Emmys salute late TV icons Alex Trebek, Larry King

AP
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Matt Trebek, left, and Emily Trebek, children of the late Alex Trebek, accept the award for outstanding game show host for "Jeopardy!" on his behalf during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)
2021 Daytime Emmy Awards
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 12:28:44-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmys turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek as the program honored the beloved “Jeopardy!” host and his show seven months after his death. Trebek won as game show host and the quiz show won best game show honors on Friday night. Trebek also was remembered in a special tribute segment, along with Regis Philbin and Larry King. Among those sharing memories of Trebek were U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trebek's son and daughter accepted his trophy. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.

