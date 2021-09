BALTIMORE — A daughter has been charged and arrested in connection to her mother's murder.

On August 16 around 10:08pm, gunshots were heard in the area of the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard.

Arriving officers found 48-year-old Sherry Birmingham laying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at Shock Trauma.

An investigation led detectives to her daughter as the suspect.

On September 10, Toni Arnold, 31, was taken into custody,

There is no word yet on a motive.