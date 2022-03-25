Dashboard camera footage released from fatal police pursuit in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — The Office of the Attorney General has released dashboard camera footage from a fatal police pursuit on March 11 in Charles County.

According to officials, a hit and run suspect died in a crash while reportedly fleeing from police in Waldorf.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. when Charles County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 3900 block of Pine Cone Circle for a crash.

By the time they got there, the driver had already left the scene. A witness gave police the driver's name and around 40 minutes later deputies saw the driver, identified as 50-year-old Darell Byrd, in the area of St. Marks Drive and tried pulling him over.

He refused and led police on a pursuit along St. Charles Parkway. Byrd quickly lost control of his truck and crashed.

Video of the fatal pursuit can be found here.