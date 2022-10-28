Dark Hollows Reanimated Trail returns at Kent Island for Halloween

KENT ISLAND, Md. — Of course it wouldn't be Halloween without a good scare or two.

The Cult Classic on Kent Island has you covered.

They'll once again have the Dark Hollows Reanimated Haunted Trail tomorrow and there's fun lined up for any age.

A haunted trail for kids and adults and then live tribute bands finishing up with a ZZ Top tribute band.

"Kids are starting off first 4:30 to 5:30. That's more oriented for 12 and under and at 6:00 that's the adult horror fest which is the Dark Hollows Reanimated. That's all the adults, 12 and up is ok, but you be the judge on that. This is pretty gory," said J. Coursey Willis, Dark Hallows Reanimated.

They will hand out prizes for adult costumes later in the evening.

Proceeds will support historic Kent Island, Inc.