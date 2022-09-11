Danish ship gets in minor crash at Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

BALTIMORE — An accident with a Danish ship caused minor damage at the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week this morning, said Baltimore police.

Danish ship the Danmark collision with the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul assuming this is damage left behind no injuries reported @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/mdQmmz4xp8 — manny locke (@realmannynation) September 11, 2022

Fleet Week, which began Sept. 8, brings special service vessels, flyovers, and associated festivals to Baltimore. American, Canadian and Danish vessels were available for public touring today at the Harbor, Port Covington and Fells Point.

At about 11:20 a.m., a tug was pulling the ship when it struck and smashed some wood pilings, said police spokesperson Amanda Krotki.

Historic Danish ship got stuck in the mud at the Baltimore Inner Harbor and needed a tug. Unfortunately, it crashed into a Navy warship. Inner harbor shut down. pic.twitter.com/O3M9F9OsFu — Jeramy Utara (@JeramyUtara) September 11, 2022

The tugboat then pulled the ship into a U.S. Navy vessel, causing minor damage, she said.

The Danish ship has left and no injuries were reported.

The incident didn't seem to significantly slow down Fleet Week, which runs through Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

Rainy weather in Baltimore = NO LINES FOR FREE SHIP TOURS at Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore. There is still time to tour the ships at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington, and Fells Point.#sundayfunday #shiptours #MDFleetWeek pic.twitter.com/sBsJCWV17i — Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore (@MDfleetweek) September 11, 2022