Danish ship gets in minor crash at Inner Harbor during Fleet Week

Posted at 1:10 PM, Sep 11, 2022
BALTIMORE — An accident with a Danish ship caused minor damage at the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week this morning, said Baltimore police.

Fleet Week, which began Sept. 8, brings special service vessels, flyovers, and associated festivals to Baltimore. American, Canadian and Danish vessels were available for public touring today at the Harbor, Port Covington and Fells Point.

At about 11:20 a.m., a tug was pulling the ship when it struck and smashed some wood pilings, said police spokesperson Amanda Krotki.

The tugboat then pulled the ship into a U.S. Navy vessel, causing minor damage, she said.

The Danish ship has left and no injuries were reported.

The incident didn't seem to significantly slow down Fleet Week, which runs through Sept. 13 in Baltimore.

