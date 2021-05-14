Dancing, laughter, community return at Dundalk Music in the Park

DUNDALK, Md. — Thursday was the kind of night that felt like a breath of fresh air for a lot of reasons.

The weather was beautiful and the announcements that we are heading towards a summer where masks are tucked away at home and people can be around each other outside again.

We’re not out of the woods yet, but people are slowly starting to feel this togetherness we’ve all missed for so long.

What better way to do it than at the 30th anniversary of the Dundalk Concert in the Parks series.

“We just thought it would be a good idea to come out see family, have a day of unity," said

Joe Buccheri the Chairmen of Dundalk concerts in the park. "That’s why we’re calling it the festival of love this year.”

The Dundalk Concert in the Park series has taken place every summer for 30 years-with the exception of last year.

From right to left Mary, Mary, Mary and Irene never miss a show.

“Without the mask beautiful evening lots of good friends community coming together," said Mary Mack.

“You talk. see meet eachother we haven’t seen for a while since COVID so," said Mary Nickoles.

People are outside again; and businesses are seeing a light at the end of a long rough tunnel.

“We’ve had a lot of pivots a lot of dipping dodging back and fourth just trying to stay alive. It’s refreshing and just exciting to be outside," said Jeff Cook, the owner of Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Co. "I’m outside around people operating my business. That’s not something I could say for the last 18 months or so.”

Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company is glad to be on the road and promoting it's artist series.

It's giving commission to local artists like Katie Baxter to create a design for their merch.

“Be able to have more person interactions," said Baxter. "I know the artist community in general they’ve been having a lot of online markets and it’s been a bit of a struggle. It’s nice to be getting back to having outdoor events where we can showcase our art and interact with our customers.

Musicians played to a crowd and saw faces enjoying the music.

It's reminiscent of a time we’ve all been yearning for.

People are slowly getting back to the things we all miss.

“I miss the hugs I told you that," said Irene Spadafore. "I miss people, I miss church I just started back at the church at Easter.”

The concert series from now through June 17th every Thursday from 6-9 pm.

