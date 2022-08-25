Dan Cox to hold dueling rally in Rockville during Biden visit

BALTIMORE — President Joe Biden will make the quick trip from D.C. to Rockville Thursday afternoon.

He along with First Lady Jill Biden are scheduled to attend a Democratic National Committee event at Richard Montgomery High School.

Others expected to appear include Maryland Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Jamie Raskin.

Dan Cox, Moore's Republican opponent in the upcoming General Election, is planning to hold a dueling 'Freedom Rally' at the same time and location.

Both rallies intend to highlight the choice voters have in the midterms, and the stark policy differences of candidates representing each party.