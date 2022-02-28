Customs agents in Baltimore detect 29k counterfeit water purifiers from China

BALTIMORE — Baltimore based Customs and Border Patrol officers have detected 29,056 counterfeit refrigerator water purifier filters from China.

The GlacialPure brand filters were initially inspected on January 24 after they arrived on a ship via the Patapsco River.

Destined for California the package had a counterfeit Uniform Plumbing Code (UPC) certification mark, falsely claiming that the filters were certified by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials.

If authentic, the filters could've been worth up to $439,000.

“These water filters displayed a counterfeit safety certification, which means that they cannot be trusted to provide clean drinking water and that poses a potentially serious health threat to American consumers,” said Marc Calixte, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director in Baltimore.

