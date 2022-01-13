Customs agents arrest wanted Baltimore man trying to board flight to El Salvador

STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs officers recently arrested a wanted Baltimore man at Dulles International Airport, as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador.

Mario Alberto Diaz, 53, was wanted by the Baltimore Police Department on charges of second-degree child abuse and assault charges.

Federal agents turned Diaz over to Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police to begin the extradition process.

The arrest is the second in recent weeks by U.S. Customs at the airport.

On December 28, Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31 of Takoma Park, was arrested on child sex assault and molestation charges, as he arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Border security remains a critical mission for CBP, and it is one way in which CBP helps to keep our communities safe.”

