Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Curtis Bay man pleads guilty after possessing loaded firearm in a school zone

Fugitive doctor who faked death pleads guilty in Los Angeles
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
<p>A judge's gavel is seen on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida.</p>
Fugitive doctor who faked death pleads guilty in Los Angeles
Posted at 4:48 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 16:48:52-05

BALTIMORE — Malachi Carter-Bey, of Curtis Bay, plead guilty to federal charges for illegally possessing a loaded firearm in a school zone, specifically Curtis Bay Elementary-Middle School.

According to his guilty plea, in the early morning hours of December 26, 2020, a BPD officer found what he thought was an abandoned Acura SUV.

The car was running at the corner of Elmtree Street and Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay neighborhood.

The officer approached the car and saw that Carter-Bey and a passenger were asleep in the car. Using a flashlight, the officer saw a large black revolver entirely exposed on the driver's seat.

Once backup arrived, Carter-Bey and the passenger were removed from the car and the revolver was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

Carter-Bey admitted that he knew that he possessed the firearm within 1,000 feet of the grounds of a school zone. His sentencing is scheduled for February 22 at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices