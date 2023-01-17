Curtis Bay man pleads guilty after possessing loaded firearm in a school zone

BALTIMORE — Malachi Carter-Bey, of Curtis Bay, plead guilty to federal charges for illegally possessing a loaded firearm in a school zone, specifically Curtis Bay Elementary-Middle School.

According to his guilty plea, in the early morning hours of December 26, 2020, a BPD officer found what he thought was an abandoned Acura SUV.

The car was running at the corner of Elmtree Street and Pennington Avenue in the Curtis Bay neighborhood.

The officer approached the car and saw that Carter-Bey and a passenger were asleep in the car. Using a flashlight, the officer saw a large black revolver entirely exposed on the driver's seat.

Once backup arrived, Carter-Bey and the passenger were removed from the car and the revolver was loaded with six rounds of ammunition.

Carter-Bey admitted that he knew that he possessed the firearm within 1,000 feet of the grounds of a school zone. His sentencing is scheduled for February 22 at 2:30 p.m.