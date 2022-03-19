Watch
Curley Friars hockey team to play Baltimore firefighters on ice for charitable cause

WMAR
Posted at 8:02 PM, Mar 18, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — They have sticks and helmets and they're not afraid to use them!

You're invited to a hockey game Saturday night where a good cause will break out!

After the Curley Friars hockey season was put on ice last year, the genius leaders thought they had to have at least one game.

They found the Baltimore Firefighters had a squad and ended up competing in the first Smokey Friar Showdown, raising money for Johns Hopkins.

This year it's really close to the pads for both sides. They have decided to skate for the three firefighters lost on Stricker Street and for athletic trainer Josh Lamont who is fighting liver and colon cancer.

It's just one night on the ice that shows what Baltimore is all about, everyone wins.

The second annual Smokey Friar Showdown will take place Saturday at 5:10 p.m. at the fabulous Ice World in Harford County.

