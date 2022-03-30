Watch
Cumberland man accused of murdering three, including brother, ruled incompetent to stand trial

Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 09:02:44-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A judge in Howard County has ruled that a man accused of murdering three people is incompetent to stand trial.

Jeffrey Burnham, 47, was arrested in October after police say he shot and killed his brother and sister in-law at their home in Ellicott City.

Investigators believe Burnham murdered his brother, who was a pharmacist, because he administered COVID-19 vaccines and thought he was poisoning people.

RELATED: Police believe Cumberland man murdered brother for giving out COVID-19 vaccines

Prior to that, Burnham allegedly killed an 83-year-old family friend at her home in Western Maryland — before stealing her car.

Two weeks ago, an Allegany County judge also ruled Burnham incompetent to stand trial.

Burnham is currently committed to the Maryland Department of Health.

