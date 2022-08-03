Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Critically Ill Children Set Sail On The High Seas

Critically ill children got a chance to live life like a pirate today
Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 18:52:37-04

BALTIMORE — Aargh! Thanks to the Casey Cares foundation, critically ill children got a chance to live life like a pirate for a day.

A crew of 100 kids and their families set sail from Baltimore's Inner Harbor aboard The Urban Pirate Ship for a day of adventure on the open seas. They enjoyed a bounteous treasure hunt with real live pirates, and mermaids from Baltimore's own Charm City Tails even graced the crews with their presence. Older kids got a chance to go out on private sailboats with their families, thanks to the Downtown Sailing Center. The best part though- it was all free.

The Casey Cares Foundation provides personalized, uplifting and ongoing programs to critically ill children and their family members in eight states, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019