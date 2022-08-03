Critically Ill Children Set Sail On The High Seas

BALTIMORE — Aargh! Thanks to the Casey Cares foundation, critically ill children got a chance to live life like a pirate for a day.

A crew of 100 kids and their families set sail from Baltimore's Inner Harbor aboard The Urban Pirate Ship for a day of adventure on the open seas. They enjoyed a bounteous treasure hunt with real live pirates, and mermaids from Baltimore's own Charm City Tails even graced the crews with their presence. Older kids got a chance to go out on private sailboats with their families, thanks to the Downtown Sailing Center. The best part though- it was all free.

The Casey Cares Foundation provides personalized, uplifting and ongoing programs to critically ill children and their family members in eight states, and Washington, D.C.