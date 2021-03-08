Critical funding and resources coming to Maryland thanks to COVID relief bill

ANNAPOLIS — The White House says Americans could start receiving stimulus checks within weeks.

The House is expected to narrowly pass the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill on Tuesday.

In addition to another round of direct payments, it includes more unemployment assistance, an expansion of the child tax credit, and tens of billions of dollars for vaccines, schools, and state and local governments.

Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin hosted a zoom press conference Monday, detailing the resources coming to our state.

"As of know Maryland we believe will get $3.9 billion. Counties will get over a billion about 1.1 billion. Municipalities about 1.1 billion. Just to give you an example this is something Senator Cardin and I worked very hard for. Baltimore City will receive over $600 million."

Senator Van Hollen says this money is more flexible than the funds from the Care Act. He says the first half of the money should come within 60 days of the signing of the bill.

The rest will come after one year. Meanwhile, as COVID cases continue to drop nationwide, a growing number of states are easing restrictions.

In a guidance published on Monday, the CDC says vaccinated people can gather in small groups indoors without masks or distancing.

"Everyone whether vaccinated or not, should continue to avoid medium and large size gatherings, as well as non-essential travel, and when in public spaces, should continue to wear a well-fitted mask."

President Biden will deliver his first prime-time address Thursday, marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.