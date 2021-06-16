Crews working to restore power, clear damage caused by Monday night's storms

BALTIMORE — Crews went door to door on Tuesday to try to restore power at homes throughout Baltimore after last night's storms.

During a news conference, Mayor Brandon Scott said a lot of trees fell across the city last night and crews are working around the clock to clean up the damage.

We spoke with one woman who had a tree fall on her property.

"It was a horrible, horrific rain storm," said Nicol Taylor. "Came out of no where and then we just heard a loud boom and I looked on my cameras that I have on my property and the tree literally was covering my cameras."

The Red Cross also helped in the post-storm effort. They were on hand to help anyone who needed food, water or shelter.