Crews run out of water in Baltimore County fire, but manage to rescue those inside

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Fire was at the scene of a residential fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews fighting the fire had to stop because they ran out of water.

The fire started at a home in the 3100 block of Rices Lane around 5:45 tonight.

Fire officials say they heard reports that people were trapped inside and in an effort to start fighting the fire faster, used the water in their engine.

As crews were fighting, their water supply dried up and the flames grew.

"So we have a fire hydrant that's over 1000 feet away," said Fire Captain Len Stewart. "Since it was a rescue they decided to drop their supply lines at that hydrant and come up with the water that they had on their engines. Like I said, they were concerned about people inside the dwelling. There were multiple reports, reports of people screaming. So they decided to go in with the water they had and get those people in and out."

More fire fighters arrived and helped those on site hook up to the hydrant.

Baltimore County Fire says no one was hurt in this fire and that neighbors stepped in to help those inside the home before crews got there.