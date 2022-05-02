No injuries reported in four alarm fire on West Baltimore Street

BALTIMORE — Fire crews remain on scene of a fire that impacted multiple buildings in the 1500 block of W. Baltimore Street.

Officials say a bulk of the fire has been knocked but crews are monitoring for hotspots.

A total of seven buildings were involved, which were a mix of vacant and operable. There was a partial collapse in three of the buildings and a full collapse in one.

There are no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

This is just blocks away from where three firefighters were killed in the line of duty this past January.