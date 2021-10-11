Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle explosion and house fire in Edgewood; 1 civilian injured

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
fire
Posted at 10:49 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 22:49:53-04

EDGEWOOD — Abingdon Fire Company, along with Harford and Baltimore County mutual aid companies battled a explosion turned house fire in Edgewood, Sunday night.

According to Harford County Fire & EMS, Harford County 911 received reports of an explosion and house fire just before 9:30p.m.

The fire department arrived to find a fully involved single family-residence along with 2 adjacent houses involved with fire and one civilian injury.

That civilian was taken to a regional trauma/burn center and injuries of the patient are not available at this time.

Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating and this incident is still on-going.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019