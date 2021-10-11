Crews battle explosion and house fire in Edgewood; 1 civilian injured

EDGEWOOD — Abingdon Fire Company, along with Harford and Baltimore County mutual aid companies battled a explosion turned house fire in Edgewood, Sunday night.
According to Harford County Fire & EMS, Harford County 911 received reports of an explosion and house fire just before 9:30p.m.
The fire department arrived to find a fully involved single family-residence along with 2 adjacent houses involved with fire and one civilian injury.
That civilian was taken to a regional trauma/burn center and injuries of the patient are not available at this time.
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating and this incident is still on-going.