RISING SUN, Md. — A crash between a pickup and a horse-and-buggy in Cecil County injured a horse and a person Sunday evening.

The accident happened at 7:37 p.m. on Rising Sun Road at C. Johnson Farm Lane in Rising Sun.

Maryland State Police said all injuries were very minor. A horse was transported to the vet, and one person was taken to an area hospital.

A total of three people were involved in the accident.