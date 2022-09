BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Crash Team is investigating a crash involving a police vehicle and two other cars.

The crash happened around 5:17 p.m. at Old Harford Road and Satyr Hill Road.

The officer, three adults and one juvenile were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.