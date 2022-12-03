Watch Now
Crash in Ellicott City left 3 seriously injured, portion of Route 29 closed

Posted at 8:59 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 21:03:08-05

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Three vehicles were involved in a crash that left three people with serious injuries in Ellicott City.

The crash happened on Route 29 between Route 100 and Route 40.

According to the Howard County Police Department, Route 29 south is now open. Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 will remain closed.

There's no word on cause of the crash.

The three people injured were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This story will continue to be updated.

