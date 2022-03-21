Crash follows deadly shooting in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. — Evidence remains where the vehicle left Singerly Road just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, snapped off a tree and then ran through a yard before coming to rest in the Academy Hill community.

A call for shots fired came in just minutes before deputies with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office received the second call of a commotion on the residential side street.

“When he is shot, he drives his motor vehicle probably out of nervous behavior of being shot, and then is unable to control the vehicle and crashes on Academy Drive,” said Acting Lt. Michael Zack of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, “The distance from Singerly Road where the shots are believed to have been fired to Academy Drive is not that great of a distance.”

Despite the victim’s desperate attempt to try to get away from the shooter, even wrecking his car in the process, by the time deputies arrived here on the scene, he had already died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Abdur Rahim Bey-Tonic , from Wilmington, Delaware.

“Deputies are still currently conducting an investigation in regards to where he was before the incident occurred so we’re still following up on different types of leads in regards to the matter,” added Zack.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Bryan Rock at 410-392-2121.

