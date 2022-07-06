BOWIE, Md. — A Tuesday night crash claimed the life of a AAA roadside assistance worker in Bowie.

It happened around 11:15pm on the westbound side of Route 50 near Collington Road.

Maryland State Police say 69-year-old Anthony Okozi responded to the area to provide fuel to a disabled motorist.

Ozoki reportedly parked his AAA vehicle with overhead lights activated behind the disabled van, which was stopped partially in lane one by the left side shoulder.

As he was driving up, 21-year-old Joseph Anderson swerved his Jeep to avoid hitting the stopped vehicles, and struck Okozi as he was outside helping the stranded motorist.

Police say charges could be filed pending further investigation.

Ozoki had reportedly joined the AAA team in June of 2021, as a transition to retirement for which he was planning in early 2023.

“Our hearts go out to Anthony’s loved ones as well as his AAA colleagues during this very difficult time. We will be forever grateful to Anthony and all first responders who have given their lives while helping others,” said Kevin Micsko, Vice-President, Fleet Operations, AAA Club Alliance.

