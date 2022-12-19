Cracker Barrel waitresses receive generous tip in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Barb Harris had an idea. She rounded up two wise men, (her son and friend), and 22 wiser women to have breakfast together.

Not just any breakfast, but a giving breakfast. The plan was to pick a place, Cracker Barrel in Riverside.

Pick a time, 10am this Monday. They arrived to pick out five tables. They put their order in, ate their grits, apples, eggs and cakes.

Then, a Christmas miracle happened. When the check arrived, everyone reached for their wallet.

Who knew the two waitresses who were lucky enough to work this room on this Monday would benefit. After the $300 bill was paid, Danielle and Darlena, two long time employees, got to split the nearly $1,000 tip.

Surprise, surprise.

Each were very thankful, giving out hugs, and more thank yous.

Darlena plans to spend her money on her children for Christmas. Danielle says this is the biggest tip she has ever received.