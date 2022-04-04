Watch
Covington Street gets renamed after visionary artist

Posted at 10:09 PM, Apr 03, 2022
BALTIMORE — A visionary artist in Downtown Baltimore Now has a street named after her.

Rebecca Hoffberger opened the American Visionary Art Museum back in 1995.

Now, she's saying farewell to the museum.

So today the Fed Hill Art Museum sent her off with a party, honoring her contributions to the city, and to the art world.

To honor her, Mayor Scott also re-named part of Covington Street... 'Rebecca A. Hoffberger way.'

"Rebecca, you have provided the opportunity for so many artists who have been overlooked by so many people. Thank you for seeing in them and inviting all of us to share and that experience."

Congratulations, Rebecca, thank you for your vision. Thank you for empowering our community and thank you for believing in Baltimore.

The museum doesn't showcase professional artists instead it focuses on self-taught artists.

They're open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

