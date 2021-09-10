COVID vaccine leads to cancer discovery for Nurse Jackie Arvin

TWIN HILLS, Md. — It is a terrible roundabout way to say it, but, COVID may have saved the life of Jackie Arvin from Twin Hills in Anne Arundel County.

The married mother of three serves on the front line of this pandemic. She’s a nurse with Patient First. When she was vaccinated in February she noticed swelling. Then she noticed a lump.

A doctor said she has breast cancer.

From that February day to this September day, her neighbors have been on this road of recovery with her. Her husband Rick, an Air Force veteran and a Bowie Volunteer Firefighter wanted to make today bigger than life.

Today Jackie got to ring the bell. A moment to mark the end of chemo treatment.