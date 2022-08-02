Watch Now
COVID testing, vaccination sites open across Maryland

Posted at 4:11 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 04:11:44-04

BALTIMORE — Dozens of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites are open across Maryland this week. The State Department of Health released a list of the sites and their hours. You can find a vaccination clinic near you by clicking here.

Below is a list of testing sites around the state:

Anne Arundel:

  • Annapolis Annex, Corner of Calvert and Bladen Streets, Annapolis, MD 21401 (Mon/Thurs/Sat: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
  • 1955 Annapolis Exchange (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.; Tuesday and Friday 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.)
  • Baymeadow Drive (Open Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Appointment preferred.)
  • Lula Scott Community Center, 6243 Shady Side Road (Open Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Appointment preferred.)

Baltimore City:

  • Abbott Memorial Church (Open Tuesday, August 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)
  • Great Blacks in Wax Museum (Open Tuesday, August 2, 11 a.m. - 2p.m., weather permitting)
  • Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23 (Open Wednesday,August 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)
  • First Apostolic Faith Church (Open Wednesday, August 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)
  • Sage Center (Open Thursday, August 4, 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m., weather permitting)
  • State Center (Tuesday, August 2, 2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 12 noon - 4 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 5, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday, August 6, 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., indoors)
  • Waverly YMCA (Open Friday, August 5, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., weather permitting)

Baltimore County:

  • Randallstown - Liberty Family Resource Center (Friday, August 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Open Wednesday, August 3, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
  • Dundalk Health Center, 7700 Dunmanway (Open Tuesday, August 2 and Thursday, August 4, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

Carroll County: The Carroll County Health Department testing site is closed, but free at-home test kits are being distributed at libraries across the county.

Cecil County: At-Home test kits are available anytime. Click here for more information.

Harford County: Testing services are provided for both insured and uninsured residents. Click here for more information.

Howard County: The Howard County Health Department offers appointment-only COVID testing using Azova Saliva test kits on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the back entrance of its building at 8930 Stanford Blvd, Columbia.

