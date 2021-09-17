Covid protocols in place for Sunday's Ravens home opener

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Ravens’ first home game of the season is Sunday night. The team wants fans to know what they can expect to see when they arrive at M&T Bank Stadium, not on the field but with new Covid-19 policies in place.

Besides wearing purple, stadium guests also will want to make sure they have a mask because they will be required to wear one in several parts of the stadium.

Football fans also will need to bring a cellphone because all tickets will be digital.

The team says it wants its fans at 100 percent for game day, and that means ticketholders must agree not to attend a game if they have tested positive or been exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid within the last 14 days.

The restriction also is directed towards fans who’ve traveled to a Covid hotspot under a cdc travel advisory within the last 14 days.

The teams also ask fans to sit this one out if they've had any Covid symptoms within the last 48 hours.

Other steps the team is taking to stop the spread of the virus according to Baltimore City's Covid guidelines include limiting touch points between fans and staff by going cashless, as well as mask wearing.

All ticketed fans will be required to wear a mask when in any indoor part of the stadium, whether they're vaccinated or not.

It means fans will have to wear a mask in any indoor area such as retail stores, restrooms, the club level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, and guest service locations.

Stadium guests will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks in those designated areas while eating or drinking.

Masks will not be required in the club level seating bowl or on suite balconies.

Kids two years and younger do not require a face covering.

In addition to needing to bring a cellphone to use mobile tickets, stadium guests also will need a credit or debit card on hand to get that beer, burger, or hot dog as the stadium is going cashless.

There also are reverse ATM’s for those who don't have a card.

The Ravens play the defending AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday night.

Any fan at the stadium who refuses to wear a mask will receive a warning the first time they’re reminded them to put one on.

However, they won't have a second chance.

Second time offenders will be kicked out of the stadium.

