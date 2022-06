BALTIMORE — Ringo Starr has postponed two concerts this week at The Lyric.

The former Beatles drummer was scheduled to play with his All Star Band on June 14 and 15, just two days after Paul McCartney performed live at Camden Yards.

But two of Starr's band members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing them to have to push back their remaining tour dates to September.

An exact makeup date has not yet been announced. For more information on the event, click here.