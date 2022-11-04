Watch Now
Court of Appeals ruled that Lee family can move forward with appeal, hearing in February

Posted at 6:03 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 18:04:27-04

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled that Hae Min Lee's family can move forward with their appeal and they will be heard during the February 2023 session.

Young Lee, Hae Min Lee's brother, requested the hearing be delayed so that he could speak in person, and he argues that it was on short notice.

The family isn't looking to impact Syed's release from custody, however they want to know what new evidence led to his release.

Syed's murder conviction from 1999 was vacated by a judge in September. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of his high school girlfriend, whose body was discovered in Leakin Park.

Lee's legal team is arguing that even if the appeal doesn't change the outcome of this case, it would be important to rule on this to preserve victims' rights in future cases.

