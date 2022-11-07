County Executive Olszewski breaks ground on new Cal Ripken Sr. development park

ESSEX — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski along with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and more broke ground on Monday morning on the new Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Youth Development Park at Essex's Fields at Renaissance Park.

The ceremony initiated the planned $2.3 million upgrade at the site, which included replacing the existing grass field to a synthetic turf field, and plans to add benefits like energy efficient LED field lighting system, permanent seating stands, scoreboard, and expanded sidewalk connections.

“All communities benefit from having access to high-quality athletic fields, and the new Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation Youth Development Park will be a destination location, offering an enhanced experience for local athletes, visitors and spectators alike,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “We are fully committed to the revitalization of Essex and grateful that our partners in this exciting project see the value of investing in the youth of Eastern Baltimore County.”

In addition to expanding recreational opportunities in the Essex area, the facility will provide students nearby Our Lady of Mount Carmel School to direct access to the field for various interscholastic sports activities.

“Baltimore County and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development are great partners and thanks to them we continue to make a positive change in the lives of kids,” said Steve Salem, President and CEO, Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. “We are thankful for their commitment to providing athletic resources for kids to inspire them to make heathy lifestyle choices, as well as create opportunities for them to grow and learn new things. We can’t wait to see the impact this park will have the children of Baltimore County.”

The partnership project is funded by Baltimore County, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the Maryland Department of Housing Community Development.

The estimated time of completion is Fall 2023.