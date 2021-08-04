Country music star Garth Brooks reconsidering 2021 tour plans as Covid cases surge nationwide

BALTIMORE, Md. — Country music megastar Garth Brooks is considering putting the rest of his 2021 stadium tour on hold because of the resurgence of Covid cases across the country.

His tour currently includes a scheduled stop in Baltimore.

Garth Brooks has sold more records than any other solo artist in the history of music.

He's back out on tour this summer, belting out his hits again after more than a year of going silent during the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the only way some of his fans might get to hear him is by playing his music at home.

Tuesday, Brooks said he will play his next two shows in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska but he won't put tickets on sale yet for his following concert date which is Seattle in September. He'll take that time to determine if he and his band can continue the tour if Covid cases don't improve.

In his statement, Brooks said “it breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule.”

“We have a three week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down,” Brooks added.

Meanwhile, tickets already went on sale for his appearance at M&T Bank stadium in October.

The last time brooks performed in Baltimore was back in 2015 at the Royal Farms Arena.

Last month, Brooks told WMAR-2 News just how much he was looking forward to getting back out on the road and on stage for his fans.

“When we come to your town, we're coming to Baltimore. We're going to play way too late. It's going to be way too loud. I’m going to suggest you bring a helmet. It's going to get nuts. That's the fun part,” Brooks said.

If he decides to cancel shows, it's sure to disappoint a lot of fans as brooks usually plays to sold out stadiums crowds of 60,000 to 70,000 people.

“Hopefully, we didn't take it for granted ever in our lives but there is a level gratefulness that I have never seen. You can see it in the band. In the crew. The artists. You can see it in people that come to the show. There's a level of joy. I don't think it has anything to do with Garth Brooks. I think it's just the fact that let's just getting to be together again because that's where we belong,” Brooks said.

