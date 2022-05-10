Country music icon Dolly Parton, Taco Bell partnering for TikTok's 'Mexican Pizza The Musical'

Fans are thrilled for the return of Taco Bell's cheesy, meaty, delicious Mexican Pizza.

Now, a national icon is singing its praises.

Country music sensation Dolly Parton announced to the world she is partnering with Taco Bell to make "Mexican Pizza The Musical" on TikTok.

Taco Bell Instagram

Parton shared a picture of the script, with the cover letter saying, "Based on the true story of the Internet losing its mind."

The musical will star Dolly Parton and singer Doja Cat."

The musical will premiere on TikTok on May 26.

The fast-food restaurant chain Taco Bell confirmed that the Mexican Pizza will be back on the menu everywhere starting May 19.

Before Taco Bell made it official on its website, though, singer Doja Cat leaked the news from the Coachella stage during her energetic performance. In a tweet earlier on April 18, she tweeted the announcement and even temporarily changed her official account’s name in honor of the cult favorite.