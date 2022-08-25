Councilmember files transportation safety legislation in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Councilmember Christiana Rigby recently filed legislation to improve transportation safety.

This legislation, titled the Howard County Vision Zero Act of 2022, would require an infrastructure review of all traffic fatalities that occur on county roads. These reviews will be accompanied with recommendations to improve and enhance infrastructure safety.

“The goal of Vision Zero is to work toward a future where we can eliminate all traffic fatalities in our community. With thoughtful planning and the right transportation policies, we can make our streets safer for everyone,” said Councilmember Rigby. “This legislation will help Howard County in our efforts to further reduce pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorist fatalities and make our streets safer for all users.”

According to Howard County's Strategic Road Safety Plan , the county experienced an average of 19 traffic fatalities per year on state and local roads from 2014-2018. In that same time frame, Howard County averaged over 1,000 crashes resulting in an injury every year.

The proposed legislation was pre-filed on August 25, 2022 and will be introduced at the Legislative Session on September 6, 2022.

