Could WWE Superstar Braun Strowman and Ravens rookie Ben Cleveland be long lost family members?

Mark Mainz
BALTIMORE — Could WWE Superstar Braun Strowman and Ravens rookie Ben Cleveland be long lost family members?

On Friday Strowman jokingly tweeted "You fam?," after the Ravens posted a video of their new offensive lineman attending his first day of mini camp.

Later the second round draft pick tweeted back, "We got separated somewhere around birth I’m pretty sure."

Family or not, it seems the resemblance was enough to get the two big men to agree on meeting for some crab cakes and beer.

Jimmy's even jumped in on the fun tweeting, "The Monster Among Men & Big Country at The Famous? We’re gonna need a bigger boat."

During a press conference, Cleveland was asked what he thought about the wrestler reaching out to him.

"He likes to hunt, big gun guy and things like that," Cleveland said. "Obviously, we look alike and I'm sure we have a lot of things in common. Yea I was kind of shocked whenever I seen that, I haven't been able to come up with the right response for that one yet."

