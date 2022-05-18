Cost to ride public transportation goes up next month

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It will cost more to ride public transportation in Maryland starting next month.

Effective June 26, MTA transit fares will go up due to legislative mandate.

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Act of 2013 requires MDOT MTA to increase fares for core service by a minimum of 10 cents or more every two years.

The calculation is based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U).

Single-trip fares will increase from $1.90 to $2.00 for core service, which were last changed in 2019. Single-trip fares for MobilityLink paratransit service will increase from $2.10 to $2.20.

This increase was scheduled to go into effect on June 27, 2021, but was mitigated by Governor Larry Hogan through use of funds from the American Relief Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

Passengers can now purchase their new tickets through MDOT MTA’s mobile ticketing app, CharmPass, which lets riders take advantage of a 90-minute window for free transfers among bus, light rail, and subway options.