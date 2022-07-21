Cost of going to a baseball game is going up

BALTIMORE — Inflation continues to drive up prices on just about everything even America's past time.

The online website "The Hustle" looked into the average prices for a family of four to go to a baseball game.

If you buy four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas and parking, the average cost is just under $205.

If you're going to Friday night's Orioles game against the Yankees, the average cost is $168. That's one of the most affordable in the league.

The cheapest is the Arizona Diamondbacks at about $126 while watching a Red Sox game in Boston is the most expensive.

The average cost is more than $324.