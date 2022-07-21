Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cost of going to a baseball game is going up

Orioles Opening Day
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kate Mills/ABC2 News
Orioles Opening Day
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 06:11:44-04

BALTIMORE — Inflation continues to drive up prices on just about everything even America's past time.

The online website "The Hustle" looked into the average prices for a family of four to go to a baseball game.

If you buy four tickets, four hot dogs, two beers, two sodas and parking, the average cost is just under $205.

If you're going to Friday night's Orioles game against the Yankees, the average cost is $168. That's one of the most affordable in the league.

The cheapest is the Arizona Diamondbacks at about $126 while watching a Red Sox game in Boston is the most expensive.

The average cost is more than $324.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019