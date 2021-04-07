Corrections officers allegedly plowed vehicle through Taco Bell after assaulting drive-thru worker in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — Two corrections officers are facing attempted murder charges after allegedly assaulting a drive-thru worker and plowing through a crowd of people at a Taco Bell in Waldorf.

It all started March 31 at the fast food restaurant on Smallwood Drive.

After ordering at the drive thru, 25-year-old Tanesha Renea Williams pulled up to the pick-up window with passenger Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28.

Police say the two began arguing with the cashier over the order.

The argument somehow escalated leading to Williams and Johnson both getting out of their car to approach the employee.

Williams reportedly assaulted the worker before she and Johnson got back into the car and drove to the front of the restaurant.

Despite several people standing outside, Williams is accused of driving through the group, striking and injuring many of them, before crashing through the front doors of the restaurant.

Afterwards Williams apparently backed out and fled the scene.

None of the victims injuries appear to be life threatening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both women on April 3. They were each take into custody April 5 and are being held without bail.

Williams and Johnson have been employed as officers with the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections since 2018, a spokesman confirmed.

Neither was on duty at the time of the incident. Both have been placed on non-operational status, pending the outcome of their cases.