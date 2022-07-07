Watch Now
Corrections officer in custody after relationship with inmate in Anne Arundel Co.

Handcuffs
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 14:11:54-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A criminal investigation was launched after the Anne Arundel County Police Department learned that a corrections officer had sexual contact with an inmate.

On June, 16 2022, an investigation was launched into the alleged actions of Corrections Officer Tajudeen Olarotimi Durodoye.

During the investigation, it was learned that Durodoye had sexual contact with an inmate on numerous occasions. She was taken into custody on July 7 and charged accordingly.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

