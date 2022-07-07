ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A criminal investigation was launched after the Anne Arundel County Police Department learned that a corrections officer had sexual contact with an inmate.

On June, 16 2022, an investigation was launched into the alleged actions of Corrections Officer Tajudeen Olarotimi Durodoye.

During the investigation, it was learned that Durodoye had sexual contact with an inmate on numerous occasions. She was taken into custody on July 7 and charged accordingly.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

