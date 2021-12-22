Correctional officers hand out food, toys, and clothes in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It’s the season of giving.

Correctional officers from the Baltimore City Correctional Center were out in the community Wednesday giving back.

They gave out food, toys, and clothes to Latrobe Homes residents.

They say they wanted to show law enforcement in a positive light...show they care...and create relationships...

"We wanted to just give back to the community, the same community that we serve and work with on a daily basis,” said Correctional Officer Letisha Davis Daye. “We just wanted to give back, we saw a need and we wanted to meet it."

Organizers say they want to do this again in 2022, but bigger.