ELKTON, Md. — Officers with buckets in the parking lot and others perched high above them like sitting ducks.

“Unfortunately, the hurricane came in without us knowing it,” said Sgt. Michael Cox of the Maryland State Police.

No, even a forecast for torrential rain won’t stop Cops on Rooftops---state troopers and officers from throughout Cecil County spending hours atop the Chick-fil-A in Elkton to raise money for Maryland Special Olympics.

“Everyone’s been fantastic… very fortunate, especially in today’s day with the economy as it is,” said Cox, “Everyone’s been very giving.”

This is the seventh year for Cops on Rooftops, and Restaurant Owner Harry Marcus has hosted them every year since its inception.

“I even have a family member that his best way was part of Special Olympics with Down Syndrome and so clearly have a heart, my wife does, for this, and we’re so honored that they’d even think of us,” said Marcus.

Many of the law enforcers heading up on the roof today are on their lunch break or off duty or in between shifts, but they all share one thing in common---a chance to let 7500 athletes from across the state compete for a chance to become champion with people sworn to uphold the law lifting them up along the way.

“There’s a lot of negative in the job. There’s a lot of negative in the profession, and we’re not like that,” said Major George Stanko of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, “We’re people too and support our communities the best we can, and this is a great way to do it.”