Coppin State welcomes a new assistant coach, Keyana Brown

BALTIMORE — Coppin State women’s basketball team welcomes a new assistant coach, Keyana Brown, said the head coach Jermaine Woods.

“My vision is to create an agile coaching staff, and Keyana, through the process, exemplified the characteristics I was looking for,” said Woods.

Brown joined the Eagles last year as the Director of Basketball Operations at the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW).

During her time with the Seahawks, Brown was involved in different programs, including team travel budget, equipment needs, team meals, community outreach, etc.

Brown graduated from Virginia State in 2018, and before she went to UNCW, Brown attended Valdosta State University as a graduate assistant for the women’s basketball program.

“I believe she will thrive as our recruiting coordinator, and I’m very impressed with her ability to evaluate players,” said Woods.

Brown spent one year as a media relations assistant at the University of Maryland and served as a media relations intern at the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference during the 2018-19 season.

Brown is a three-year letter winner at Old Dominion and was a two-time team captain who led the Lady Monarchs to a pair of winning seasons.

The Williamsburg, Va., native ranked third on her team in scoring, averaging 7.3 points during the 2015-16 season en route to receiving "Sixth Woman of the Year" recognition.

Brown transferred to Virginia State for her senior season and assisted the Trojans set a school record with a 15-0 start.

She averaged 9.4 points per game, shot 41.9 percent from the field, and paced the team with 18 blocked shots.

