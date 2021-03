BALTIMORE — Coppin State’s volleyball match against Morgan State, which was scheduled for March 12 at the Physical Education Complex, has been postponed due to a water main break.

The match has been rescheduled for March 14 at 3 pm.

The Eagles (6-4, 5-1 MEAC) defeated the Bears, 3-1, on Thursday night and are alone in first place in the MEAC Northern Division. Coppin is off to its best start in program-history.