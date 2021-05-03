Coppin State University delivers one thousand vaccines

BALTIMORE — More than two million people in a Maryland are fully vaccinated against covid-19, and Coppin State University is doing its part to keep that number rising.

The school partnered with the city health department and the divine nine of the Baltimore metro area to host a pop-up clinic.

Coppin's nursing students helped administer the vaccines.

"It makes me feel good. Being a student where we're all learning here. I believe the learning process giving us the exposure its a good thing being as though what we are going through here in the world and being apart of it in this aspect to help others its makes me feel good."

One-thousand people were able to get vaccinated.