Coppin State, McDonald's U.S.A announce new scholarship in honor of Freddie Gray

BALTIMORE — Coppin State University and McDonald's U.S.A have announced a new scholarship for graduates of Carver Vocational Technical High School.

The scholarship is named in honor of Freddie Gray - whose 2015 death while in police custody led to city wide protests and outcry against police violence.

University President Anthony Jenkins was joined by members of the Gray family and McDonald's U.S.A representatives today for the first presentation of the Freddie Gray Student Success scholarship.

"It bears Freddie Gray's name, but this is bigger than Freddie Gray," he said. "This is about the young people - and the opportunities that they're going to have leaving carver and where they get to go, and what they get to do to impact their community and beyond."

Gray was an alum of Carver High School.