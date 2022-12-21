Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Coppin State hosts nearly 3,000 elementary school students for basketball game

As schools wind down for the winter break, thousands of students in Baltimore City and County received a pre-break treat. https://www.wmar2news.com
Posted at 6:05 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 18:05:56-05

BALTIMORE — As schools wind down for the winter break, thousands of students in Baltimore City and County received a pre-break treat.

Roughly 3,000 elementary school students went to Coppin State on Wednesday for a basketball game.

The game is part of Coppin's Annual Education Day, where those students get to spend a day on a college campus.

"These young people are our future," said Derek Carter, Director of Athletics at Coppin State. "It's important for them to see themselves on a college campus one day, growing in to student athletes, to young people who are attending a college campus, having the college experience, they get a taste of the HBCU experience."

The students witnessed a thriller as Coppin took the win 107-100 in double overtime.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices