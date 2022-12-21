Coppin State hosts nearly 3,000 elementary school students for basketball game

BALTIMORE — As schools wind down for the winter break, thousands of students in Baltimore City and County received a pre-break treat.

Roughly 3,000 elementary school students went to Coppin State on Wednesday for a basketball game.

The game is part of Coppin's Annual Education Day, where those students get to spend a day on a college campus.

"These young people are our future," said Derek Carter, Director of Athletics at Coppin State. "It's important for them to see themselves on a college campus one day, growing in to student athletes, to young people who are attending a college campus, having the college experience, they get a taste of the HBCU experience."

The students witnessed a thriller as Coppin took the win 107-100 in double overtime.